Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 430 vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 430
VS
Helio G90T
Snapdragon 430
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 98K
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 430
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 430
98978
Helio G90T +233%
329897
CPU 32249 96357
GPU 14021 85945
Memory 20753 55413
UX 30639 87677
Total score 98978 329897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 430
176
Helio G90T +186%
504
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 430
1001
Helio G90T +64%
1642
Image compression 21.95 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 4.22 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 11 words/s 30.8 words/s
Machine learning 5.88 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 2.89 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 0.48 Mnodes/s 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite 136 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2015 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8937 MT6785V/CC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 430
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 430
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 430
5. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Helio G90T
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G90T
8. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Helio G90T
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio G90T
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and MediaTek Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 430, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish