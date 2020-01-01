Snapdragon 430 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55287
Helio P22 +39%
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
