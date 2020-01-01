Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek MT6580

Snapdragon 430
Snapdragon 430
VS
MediaTek MT6580
MediaTek MT6580

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP1 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 430 +57%
55287
MediaTek MT6580
35239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 430 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-400 MP1
Architecture Adreno 500 Utgard
GPU frequency 500 MHz 500 MHz
Cores - 1
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2015 January 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8937 MT6580
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6580 and Snapdragon 430 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish