Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 430 +37%
55287
40292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +36%
176
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +130%
999
435
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
