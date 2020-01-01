Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 430 +11%
55287
49680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
