Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced 7 months later
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 430 +25%
55287
44168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +48%
176
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 430 +60%
999
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|March 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8937
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
