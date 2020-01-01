Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • 51% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435
51164
Kirin 655 +20%
61573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 435
126
Kirin 655 +37%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435
585
Kirin 655 +44%
842

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2016 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Snapdragon 435 or ask any questions
