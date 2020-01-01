Snapdragon 435 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 79% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 73K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Kirin 955 +171%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
Kirin 955 +88%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73620
Kirin 955 +62%
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8940
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|-
