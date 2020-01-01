Snapdragon 435 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Helio A22 +29%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435 +8%
585
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8940
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
