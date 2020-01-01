Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 73K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Helio G25 +7%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435 +24%
584
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73620
Helio G25 +23%
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8940
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
