Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 3 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Helio G70 +189%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
585
Helio G70 +118%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8940
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
