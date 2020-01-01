Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 73K
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 435
126
Helio G80 +178%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435
584
Helio G80 +124%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 435
73620
Helio G80 +174%
201361

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

