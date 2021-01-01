Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G85

Snapdragon 435
VS
Helio G85
Snapdragon 435
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 233K vs 82K
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 435
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 435
82191
Helio G85 +184%
233564
CPU 32120 70862
GPU 9057 38305
Memory 26512 50771
UX 14438 69280
Total score 82191 233564
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
125
Helio G85 +191%
364
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
591
Helio G85 +115%
1271
Image compression 45.2 Mpixels/s 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 5.29 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 15 words/s 24.2 words/s
Machine learning 8.46 images/s 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting 3.49 images/s 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 0.38 Mnodes/s 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite 211.55 Krows/s 407.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 MT6769Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 435
2. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
3. MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
4. MediaTek Helio G80 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
5. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Helio G85
7. Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G85
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and MediaTek Helio G85
9. MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio G85
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Snapdragon 435, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish