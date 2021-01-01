Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 82K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 435
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 435
82191
Helio G88 +139%
196635
CPU 32120 65730
GPU 9057 42693
Memory 26512 42099
UX 14438 44322
Total score 82191 196635
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
125
Helio G88 +174%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
591
Helio G88 +124%
1321
Image compression 45.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 5.29 images/s -
Speech recognition 15 words/s -
Machine learning 8.46 images/s -
Camera shooting 3.49 images/s -
HTML 5 0.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 211.55 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

