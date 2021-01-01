Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 435
VS
Helio G90T
Snapdragon 435
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 82K
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 435
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 435
82191
Helio G90T +301%
329897
CPU 32120 96357
GPU 9057 85945
Memory 26512 55413
UX 14438 87677
Total score 82191 329897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
125
Helio G90T +303%
504
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 435
591
Helio G90T +178%
1642
Image compression 45.2 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 5.29 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 15 words/s 30.8 words/s
Machine learning 8.46 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 3.49 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 0.38 Mnodes/s 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite 211.55 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2016 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 MT6785V/CC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
6. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
10. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 435, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish