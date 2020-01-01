Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 73K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 435
126
Helio P23 +21%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435
584
Helio P23 +47%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 435
73620
Helio P23 +40%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8940 MT6763V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
3. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
4. MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio P23
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and MediaTek Helio P23
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek Helio P23
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and MediaTek Helio P23
10. MediaTek Helio P70 and MediaTek Helio P23

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 435, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish