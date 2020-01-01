Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Helio X20

Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435
VS
Helio X20
Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 73K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 435
126
Helio X20 +110%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435
584
Helio X20 +40%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 435
73620
Helio X20 +27%
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 3 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

