Snapdragon 435 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 73K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Helio X20 +110%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
Helio X20 +40%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73620
Helio X20 +27%
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8940
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1