Snapdragon 435 vs MediaTek MT6753
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced later
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435 +16%
51164
44168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 435 +6%
126
119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
585
MediaTek MT6753 +7%
624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali T720 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|March 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8940
|MT6753
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|MediaTek MT6753 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek Helio A22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek Helio A22 and MediaTek MT6753
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and MediaTek MT6753
- MediaTek MT6750 and MediaTek MT6753
- MediaTek MT6739 and MediaTek MT6753