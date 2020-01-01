Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs MediaTek MT6753 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs MediaTek MT6753

Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435
VS
MediaTek MT6753
MediaTek MT6753

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek MT6753 (Mali T720 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • Announced later
  • Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6753
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435 +16%
51164
MediaTek MT6753
44168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and MediaTek MT6753

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali T720 MP3
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 700 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS

Info

Announced February 2016 March 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MSM8940 MT6753
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site MediaTek MT6753 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6753 and Snapdragon 435 or ask any questions
