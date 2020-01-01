Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435 +14%
51164
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Snapdragon 425 +1%
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 435 +43%
585
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|24
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8940
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
