Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 425

Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 435
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 5.34 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435 +14%
51164
Snapdragon 425
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 450 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 24
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8940 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 435 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish