Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Has 4 cores more
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Snapdragon 435
51164
Snapdragon 429 +17%
59877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 450 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MSM8940 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 435 or ask any questions
