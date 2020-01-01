Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Has 4 cores more
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
51164
Snapdragon 429 +17%
59877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
585
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8940
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
