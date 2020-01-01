Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
51164
Snapdragon 430 +8%
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
126
Snapdragon 430 +40%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
585
Snapdragon 430 +71%
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8940
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%)
Total votes: 12