We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Apple A9 +208%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Apple A9 +24%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Apple A9 +75%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units 96 192
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 439, or ask any questions
