Snapdragon 439 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Apple A9 +208%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Apple A9 +24%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97286
Apple A9 +75%
170365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|6
|Shading units
|96
|192
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|-
