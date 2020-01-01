Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Kirin 659 +10%
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
Kirin 659 +10%
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|-
Cast your vote
17 (40.5%)
25 (59.5%)
Total votes: 42
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 439
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or HiSilicon Kirin 659