We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 87K
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Kirin 710A +79%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
802
Kirin 710A +43%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
87487
Kirin 710A +79%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site -

