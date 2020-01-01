Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 11.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Kirin 810 +245%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 810 +153%
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97286
Kirin 810 +235%
325517
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|6
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|-
