Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 11.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Kirin 810 +245%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Kirin 810 +153%
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Kirin 810 +235%
325517

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 439, or ask any questions
