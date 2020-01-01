Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 97K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Kirin 950 +95%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Kirin 950 +60%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Kirin 950 +78%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 665
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 450
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G80
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G35
6. HiSilicon Kirin 950 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
7. HiSilicon Kirin 950 or Kirin 710
8. HiSilicon Kirin 950 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
9. HiSilicon Kirin 950 or Kirin 960
10. HiSilicon Kirin 950 or Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 439, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish