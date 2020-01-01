Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 14.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 397% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 402K vs 97K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Kirin 980 +295%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Kirin 980 +212%
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Kirin 980 +314%
402570

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 6.9 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 1 10
Shading units 96 160
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced June 2018 August 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

