Snapdragon 439 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 14.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 397% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 402K vs 97K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Kirin 980 +295%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Kirin 980 +212%
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97286
Kirin 980 +314%
402570
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|10
|Shading units
|96
|160
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
