Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Helio A25

Snapdragon 439
VS
Helio A25
Snapdragon 439
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 439
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 41548 40306
GPU 9242 9521
Memory 26677 16528
UX 16356 29187
Total score 97762 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 439 +27%
177
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 61.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.65 words/s -
Machine learning 11.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.39 images/s -
HTML 5 0.85 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 296.65 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 31 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 21 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 32 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 29 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 5 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM439 MT6762V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 439
2. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
3. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 439
5. MediaTek Helio G70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio A25
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio A25
8. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Helio A25
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs MediaTek Helio A25
10. MediaTek Helio P23 vs Helio A25

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A25 and Snapdragon 439, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish