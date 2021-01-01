Snapdragon 439 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|41548
|40306
|GPU
|9242
|9521
|Memory
|26677
|16528
|UX
|16356
|29187
|Total score
|97762
|97345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 439 +27%
177
139
Multi-Core Score
821
Helio A25 +6%
871
|Image compression
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|11.15 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.39 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|296.65 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|31 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|37 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6762V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1