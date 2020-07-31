Snapdragon 439 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~51%)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 88K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +1%
177
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
Helio G35 +23%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Helio G35 +25%
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
