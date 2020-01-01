Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Supports 110% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 97K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Helio G85 +104%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Helio G85 +57%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Helio G85 +101%
195961

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

