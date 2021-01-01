Snapdragon 439 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 102K
- Announced 3-years later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|32840
|65730
|GPU
|14759
|42693
|Memory
|25197
|42099
|UX
|29625
|44322
|Total score
|102576
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
178
Helio G88 +92%
342
Multi-Core Score
819
Helio G88 +61%
1321
|Image compression
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|11.15 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.39 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|296.65 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|31 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|37 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
