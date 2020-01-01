Snapdragon 439 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
41
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Helio G90 +192%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
Helio G90 +104%
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Helio G90 +154%
225534
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
