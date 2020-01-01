Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P20

Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439
VS
Helio P20
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Snapdragon 439 or ask any questions
