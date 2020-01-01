Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
