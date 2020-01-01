Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 88K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +16%
177
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
88825
Helio P23 +17%
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 770 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2018 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM439 MT6763V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 439 or ask any questions
