Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 439
VS
Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Helio P60 +55%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
810
Helio P60 +41%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
88825
Helio P60 +94%
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 450 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Snapdragon 439 or ask any questions
