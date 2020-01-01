Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P95

Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439
VS
Helio P95
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 97K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Helio P95 +125%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439
809
Helio P95 +86%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439
97286
Helio P95 +120%
214296

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 500 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 96 12
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G80
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G35
6. MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8. MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
9. MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
10. MediaTek Helio P95 or HiSilicon Kirin 980

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P95 and Snapdragon 439, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish