Snapdragon 439 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 97K
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Helio P95 +125%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
Helio P95 +86%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97286
Helio P95 +120%
214296
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|96
|12
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1