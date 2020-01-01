Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 97K vs 93K
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439
177
Helio X20 +50%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 439 +4%
97286
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM439 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

