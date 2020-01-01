Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6580
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Supports 49% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.3 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6580
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek MT6580
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-400 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Utgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|533 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|4.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|2 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6580
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek MT6580 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2