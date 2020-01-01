Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6580 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6580 (Mali-400 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
  • Supports 49% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.3 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6580
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek MT6580

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A7
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 Mali-400 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Utgard
GPU frequency 450 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 533 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 4.3 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 2 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 -
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018 January 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM439 MT6580
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek MT6580 official site

