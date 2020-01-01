Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1300 MHz)
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (6.4 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6737
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +37%
177
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +86%
810
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6737
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
Cast your vote
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek MT6737 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek MT6737 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek MT6737 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- MediaTek MT6737 and MediaTek MT6580