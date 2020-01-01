Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Announced 9 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
