Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6739

Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 439
MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 450 MHz 570 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 48 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 6.4 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 5 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 536 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6 MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2018 September 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM439 MT6739
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Snapdragon 439 or ask any questions
