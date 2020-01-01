Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (6.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +45%
177
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +58%
810
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM439
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
