Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +1%
177
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
Snapdragon 430 +23%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
21 (61.8%)
13 (38.2%)
Total votes: 34
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio A22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or Snapdragon 430