Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (with Adreno 505 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +40%
177
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 439 +38%
810
585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|48 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|6.4 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|5 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 536
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM439
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
