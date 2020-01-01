Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
21
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 87K vs 65K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Kirin 650 +12%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +20%
971
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450 +34%
87966
65792
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 650
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|-
Cast your vote
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11