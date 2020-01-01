Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 650

Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 87K vs 65K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Kirin 650 +12%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +20%
971
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450 +34%
87966
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced June 2017 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 450
2. Snapdragon 439 vs Snapdragon 450
3. Helio P22 vs Snapdragon 450
4. Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 450
5. Helio G70 vs Snapdragon 450
6. Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 650
7. Snapdragon 435 vs Kirin 650
8. Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 650
9. Snapdragon 430 vs Kirin 650

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 450, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish