Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 655

Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450
VS
Kirin 655
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Kirin 655 +15%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +15%
972
Kirin 655
842
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2017 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site -

