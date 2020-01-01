Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 159K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Kirin 710 +118%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450
972
Kirin 710 +24%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450
88067
Kirin 710 +81%
159540

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 July 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

