We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 86K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
150
Kirin 710A +111%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450
938
Kirin 710A +22%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450
86805
Kirin 710A +81%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 450 or ask any questions
