Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 166K vs 87K
- Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|38553
|72142
|GPU
|9140
|22406
|Memory
|25705
|36361
|UX
|12027
|32219
|Total score
|87460
|166347
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
148
Kirin 710F +119%
324
Multi-Core Score
951
Kirin 710F +39%
1320
|Image compression
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|83.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.97 images/s
|11.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|18.6 words/s
|24.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|11.7 images/s
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.27 images/s
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|317.5 Krows/s
|454.55 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 710F
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|January 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|-
