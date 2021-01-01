Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Kirin 710F

Snapdragon 450
VS
Kirin 710F
Snapdragon 450
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 166K vs 87K
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 450
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 450
87460
Kirin 710F +90%
166347
CPU 38553 72142
GPU 9140 22406
Memory 25705 36361
UX 12027 32219
Total score 87460 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
148
Kirin 710F +119%
324
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
951
Kirin 710F +39%
1320
Image compression 66.4 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.97 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 18.6 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 11.7 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 5.27 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 1.26 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 317.5 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 January 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Snapdragon 450, or ask any questions
