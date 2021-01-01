Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 450
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 450
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 87K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 450
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 450
87460
Dimensity 1000L +281%
333006
CPU 38553 124605
GPU 9140 97817
Memory 25705 68951
UX 12027 44792
Total score 87460 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 66.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.97 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.6 words/s -
Machine learning 11.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.27 images/s -
HTML 5 1.26 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 317.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 450
2. Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 450
3. Helio P22 and Snapdragon 450
4. Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 450
5. Helio G70 and Snapdragon 450
6. Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 1000L
7. Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 1000L
8. Helio G90T and Dimensity 1000L
9. Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 450, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish